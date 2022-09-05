CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

677 FPUS56 KSGX 051000

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

CAZ552-052130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Coasta Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s at the beaches to this upper 90s farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to

in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to

in the mid 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to

in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s at the beaches to

in the lower 90s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s at the beaches to

in the mid 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s at the beaches to

in the lower 80s farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-052130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viego

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot.

Highs in the upper 90s towards the coast to 103 farther inland.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s towards the coast

to in the upper 90s farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s towards the coast

to 100 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s towards the coast to in the upper 90s

farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ043-052130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s near the coast to this mid 90s inland.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s near the coast to

in the lower 90s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s near the

coast to in the mid 90s inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s near the coast to in the lower 90s inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s near the coast to in the

lower 90s inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s near the coast to

in the mid 80s inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s near the coast to

in the lower 80s inland.

CAZ050-052130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy. Hot.

Highs in the upper 90s this western valleys to 102 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s in the western

valleys to 102 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s in the western

valleys to in the upper 90s near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

CAZ048-052130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot.

Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

CAZ057-052130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot.

Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 102. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 103. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

CAZ055-052130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY

BELOW 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s above 6000 feet to this mid 90s

below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s above

6000 feet to in the lower 70s below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the upper 90s below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s above 6000 feet to in the mid 90s

below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s above 6000 feet

to in the mid 90s below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80 above 6000 feet

to in the upper 80s below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s above 6000 feet

to 80 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s above 6000 feet

to in the lower 80s below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-052130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY

BELOW 6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 60s. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ058-052130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 90s. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 70s. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

CAZ060-052130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 107. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Areas of

winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 105. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

CAZ065-052130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Areas

of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s through the pass to

in the upper 80s in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 111. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of

winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 108. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s through the pass

to in the mid 90s in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-052130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 90. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 112. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 109. Light

winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

CAZ062-052130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

300 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 80s. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 114. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Very hot. Highs around 110. Light

winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Very hot. Highs around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

