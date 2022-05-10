CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 9, 2022

943 FPUS56 KSGX 101033

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

CAZ552-110145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

67 to 72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of

winds south 15 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-110145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 towards the coast to 84 to

89 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to 88 to

93 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 81 to

86 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-110145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast

to 76 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-110145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

35 to 45. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83 in the western valleys to 84 to

89 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to 89 to

94 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

84 to 89 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-110145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

CAZ057-110145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 69. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northeast

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 81. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

$$

CAZ055-110145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 above

6000 feet to 54 to 64 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 29 above 6000 feet to

25 to 35 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to

52 to 62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 67 above 6000 feet

to 65 to 74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 76 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to

81 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 79 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to

88 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-110145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming northeast overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ058-110145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 59 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Colder. Lows 29 to 36. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

$$

CAZ060-110145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust overnight. Lows

33 to 40. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Highs

62 to 70. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 101.

$$

CAZ065-110145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs around 72 through

the pass to 77 to 82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Colder. Lows around

45 through the pass to 51 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas

of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand in the morning. Areas

of blowing dust. Highs around 70 through the pass to 73 to 78 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 58 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 92 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 100 to

105 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-110145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening. Lows 48 to

53. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ062-110145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

333 AM PDT Tue May 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Areas of blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

