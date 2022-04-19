CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 18, 2022

428 FPUS56 KSGX 190859

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

CAZ552-200000-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 63 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-200000-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 68. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 68. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Chance of showers. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ043-200000-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

71 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 near the

coast to 68 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

79 to 84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 85 to

90 inland.

$$

CAZ050-200000-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 44 to 53.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 65 in the

western valleys to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86 in the western

valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 in the western valleys to 81 to

86 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-200000-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Highs

63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ057-200000-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs 60 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 69. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

$$

CAZ055-200000-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 63 to 73 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 37 to 47 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to

59 to 69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to 58 to

68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 43 to

52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 59 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet

to 60 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 72 above 6000 feet to

72 to 80 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-200000-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 32 to 42. Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 52 to 60. Snow

level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

$$

CAZ058-200000-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 68. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

$$

CAZ060-200000-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 74 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Areas of blowing dust.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

dust. Breezy. Highs 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

$$

CAZ065-200000-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 80 through the pass to 85 to 90 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Cooler. Lows around 54

through the pass to 59 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs around 74

through the pass to 79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77 through the pass to 80 to 85 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust. Slight chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows

50 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

sand and blowing dust. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69 through the pass to

71 to 76 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening.

Breezy. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 77 through the

pass to 80 to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82 through the pass to 84 to

89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ061-200000-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust and blowing sand.

Cooler. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust in the evening. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Areas of blowing sand

and blowing dust. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ062-200000-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

159 AM PDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Cooler. Lows

55 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Areas of blowing dust.

Breezy. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

dust. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

$$

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather