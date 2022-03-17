CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

009 FPUS56 KSGX 170926

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

CAZ552-180030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-180030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 towards the coast to

75 to 80 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ043-180030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

78 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

74 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

82 inland.

$$

CAZ050-180030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 80 in the western

valleys to 74 to 79 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70 in the

western valleys to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86 in the western

valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ048-180030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 45 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

$$

CAZ057-180030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 62 to 68. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

$$

CAZ055-180030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet to 62 to 71 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 28 to 38 above 6000 feet to 37 to 47 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 64 to

72 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to

58 to 66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Windy, colder. Lows 26 to 36. Snow

level 7500 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53 above

6000 feet to 53 to 62 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 51 to 59 above

6000 feet to 59 to 69 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs 57 to 66 above

6000 feet to 65 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to

69 to 78 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-180030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Windy,

colder. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy. Highs 56 to 63. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

$$

CAZ058-180030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Windy,

colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 54 to 62. Snow

level 5000 feet in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

$$

CAZ060-180030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 39 to 46. Light winds becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Areas

of blowing dust overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust. Highs 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 33 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ065-180030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 through the pass to 80 to

85 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 56 through the pass to 56 to 61 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming north overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to 82 to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs around 74 through the pass to 81 to 86 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

dust. Highs around 71 through the pass to 75 to 80 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Lows 48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 through the pass to 79 to

84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to

85 to 90 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

$$

CAZ061-180030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust and blowing sand in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust and blowing

sand in the evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

$$

CAZ062-180030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

226 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 52 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Areas of blowing dust. Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny

in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

