CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

326 FPUS56 KSGX 171014

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

CAZ552-180115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to

67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65.

CAZ554-180115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 73. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 63.

CAZ043-180115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62.

CAZ050-180115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys to

63 to 68 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to

67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60 in the western valleys

to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to 51 to

56 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

CAZ048-180115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40 in wind sheltered areas to 38 to

48 in warmer locations. Areas of winds north 15 mph becoming east

overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to

48.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 62. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning.

CAZ057-180115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds northeast

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to

49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 58. Snow

level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

51 to 57. Snow level 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 44. Snow level

4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 59. Snow level 2500 feet...becoming 3000 feet in the

afternoon.

CAZ055-180115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to

48 to 58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings zero to 10 above

zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31 above 6000 feet to 30 to 40 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 57 to

65 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 38 to 47 above 6000 feet to 44 to

52 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Colder.

Lows 21 to 31. Snow level 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 40 above 6000 feet to 40 to 47 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 40 above 6000 feet to 41 to 47 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-180115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 59. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 56. Snow level 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows 24 to 34. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming

4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

42 to 49. Snow level 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level

4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 43 to 49.

CAZ058-180115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

45 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 31 to 38. Snow

level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49.

Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

30 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

45 to 51. Snow level 3500 feet.

CAZ060-180115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 33 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 26 to 33.

Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

CAZ065-180115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 through the pass to 69 to 74 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to 73 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 through the pass to

75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to 75 to

80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming clear.

Lows 46 to 55.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 56 to 61 through the pass to 66 to

71 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55 through the pass to 60 to 65 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56 through the pass to

60 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-180115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

CAZ062-180115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

214 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northeast 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds north 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67.

