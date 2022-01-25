CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022

927 FPUS56 KSGX 251050

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

CAZ552-260200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-260200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ043-260200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 62 near the coast to 64 to 69 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

70 inland. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to

69 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ050-260200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds

east 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in the western valleys

to 67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 71 to 76 in the western

valleys to 64 to 69 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 in the western valleys to 66 to 71 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ048-260200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 47. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ057-260200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming around

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 66 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ055-260200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 51 to 61 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 20 to 30 above 6000 feet to 30 to

38 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to

49 to 59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Light winds

becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56 above 6000 feet to

53 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to 60 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-260200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 62.

$$

CAZ058-260200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

59 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

$$

CAZ060-260200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 68.

$$

CAZ065-260200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to 72 to

77 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 through the pass to

71 to 76 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 through the pass to 68 to

73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69 through the pass to 70 to 75 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to 73 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ061-260200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ062-260200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

250 AM PST Tue Jan 25 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 74.

$$

