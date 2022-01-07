CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

513 FPUS56 KSGX 071030

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

CAZ552-080130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning with

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs around 60 at

the beaches to 61 to 66 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 60 at the beaches to 61 to 66 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

63 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

67 to 72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ554-080130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog toward the coast in the

morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs

around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ043-080130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning, then partly

cloudy. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning near the mesas and other higher coastal terrain. Highs

around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Low clouds. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ050-080130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny except for patchy fog in the far western

valleys in the morning with visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds and fog in the evening then areas of

low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 41 to 48. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to

46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 67 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71 in the western valleys

to 64 to 69 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70 in the western valleys to 64 to 69 near

the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67 in the western valleys

to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-080130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds and fog in the evening, then areas

of low clouds with patchy fog and drizzle. Lows 40 to 46. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ057-080130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Patchy drizzle. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to

61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-080130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 54 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to 31 to 40 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 49 to 57 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to

50 above 6000 feet to 47 to 56 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to

53 to 61 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52 above 6000 feet to

50 to 58 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-080130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

57 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 52 to 57. Snow level 6500 feet in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60.

$$

CAZ058-080130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

59 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds

east 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

$$

CAZ060-080130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

CAZ065-080130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 64 through the pass to 67 to 72 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 65 through the pass to 67 to 72 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming south in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 63 through the pass to 66 to 71 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 through the pass to

69 to 74 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 through the pass to

68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-080130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

$$

CAZ062-080130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

230 AM PST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

