CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 30, 2021

_____

655 FPUS56 KSGX 011115

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

CAZ552-020215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches

to 73 to 78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 66 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

65 at the beaches to 69 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 69 at the

beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain.

$$

CAZ554-020215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 77 to

82 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs around 74.

$$

CAZ043-020215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to

75 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 to

73 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to

82 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 73 inland.

$$

CAZ050-020215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77.

$$

CAZ048-020215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 in wind sheltered areas to

51 to 58 in warmer locations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ057-020215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

$$

CAZ055-020215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to

66 to 76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to

41 to 51 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64 above 6000 feet to 64 to

71 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 62 to

70 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 59 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 65 above 6000 feet to

62 to 72 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 51 to 59 above 6000 feet to 58 to 66 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-020215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 69.

$$

CAZ058-020215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 69.

$$

CAZ060-020215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 73.

$$

CAZ065-020215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 57 through the pass to 59 to

64 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ061-020215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79.

$$

CAZ062-020215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

315 AM PST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83.

$$

_____

