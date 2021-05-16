CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

CAZ552-162100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 67 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 68 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69 at the beaches to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-162100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ043-162100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight. Lows 53 to

58. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 73 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 inland.

CAZ050-162100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 65 in the western

valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle overnight. Patchy

dense fog. Lows 47 to 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

CAZ048-162100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

overnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs

71 to 76. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

CAZ057-162100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and patchy drizzle in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Highs 56 to 64. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

overnight. Patchy dense fog. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 64 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 77. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

CAZ055-162100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog.

Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 55 to 65 below 6000 feet. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of dense fog. Lows 31 to 41 above 6000 feet to 37 to 47 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 66 to

74 below 6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 76 above 6000 feet

to 73 to 80 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75 above 6000 feet to

71 to 80 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 62 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 63 above 6000 feet to 61 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-162100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog.

Highs 58 to 68. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows 36 to 46. Snow level above 8000 feet. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

CAZ058-162100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy dense

fog. Highs 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

dense fog. Lows 40 to 46. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

CAZ060-162100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 82 to 89. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 75 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

CAZ065-162100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Areas of blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs around 70 through the pass to 77 to 82 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows around 54 through

the pass to 60 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 78 through the pass

to 85 to 90 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 86 through the pass

to 93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86 through the pass to

92 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs around 76 through the pass to 83 to 88 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 75 through the pass

to 80 to 85 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 through the pass to 84 to

89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-162100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

CAZ062-162100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

240 AM PDT Sun May 16 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening. Areas of

blowing sand and blowing dust overnight. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds northwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

