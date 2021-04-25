CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 24, 2021

_____

055 FPUS56 KSGX 251029

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

CAZ552-260130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 50 to

55. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 73 at the beaches

to 75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-260130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 48 to

55. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

85 to 90 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 76 towards the coast to

81 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-260130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds. Chance

of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast

to 75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

83 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 84 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-260130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to

69. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to

52. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 61 to 66 in the western valleys to 52 to

57 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 63 to 68 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ048-260130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 43 to

51. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 89 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ057-260130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 58 to

66. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain overnight. Lows 38 to 48. Snow level

5000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers. Highs 53 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 45. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs 59 to 68. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 84.

$$

CAZ055-260130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow overnight. Colder. Lows

25 to 33 above 6000 feet to 31 to 41 below 6000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level 6500 feet...becoming 6000 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 42 to

52 above 6000 feet to 48 to 58 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 27 to 37. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Little snow

accumulation expected. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 58 above

6000 feet to 56 to 64 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

Snow level 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to

68 to 76 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 69 to 77 above 6000 feet to

77 to 85 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 75 to

83 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-260130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

overnight. Colder. Lows 30 to 40. Local snow accumulation around

1 inch. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 49 to 59. Local

snow accumulation around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation

around 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer.

Highs 58 to 68. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 44.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

$$

CAZ058-260130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain overnight.

Colder. Lows 33 to 42. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 46 to 56. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

overnight. Little snow accumulation expected. Lows 31 to 39. Snow

level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 64. Snow level 4500 feet

in the morning. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph

in the morning. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

$$

CAZ060-260130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in

the afternoon. Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds southwest 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Lows

40 to 46. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

$$

CAZ065-260130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

around 70 through the pass to 76 to 81 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Slight chance of rain overnight. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the evening. Cooler. Lows around

50 through the pass to 51 to 56 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs around 63 through the pass to

68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 71 through the pass to 75 to

80 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming around 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 92 through the pass to

94 to 99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 99 to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 through the pass to

95 to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-260130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening. Lows 54 to

59. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. Areas

of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ062-260130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

329 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

82 to 87. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

70 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

Moede

_____

