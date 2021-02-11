CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

992 FPUS56 KSGX 111014

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

CAZ552-120115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 62 at the beaches to 63 to 68 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-120115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

CAZ043-120115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

63 near the coast to 67 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 59. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 near the coast to

66 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

68 inland.

CAZ050-120115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. and patchy fog. Lows 44 to 50. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 59 in

the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 40 to

46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys

to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

CAZ048-120115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

and patchy fog. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to

44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ057-120115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 63 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 50. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

CAZ055-120115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 52 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to 65 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to 32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49 above

6000 feet to 49 to 56 below 6000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 56 above

6000 feet to 53 to 60 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56 above

6000 feet to 54 to 61 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to

60 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to

49 to 58 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-120115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 57. Snow level

7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming around 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 59.

CAZ058-120115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 62 to 69. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 46 to

53. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 61. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Windy.

Lows 33 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60.

CAZ060-120115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows 33 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

CAZ065-120115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 74 through the pass to 76 to 81 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 59 through the pass to 65 to 70 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs around 66 through the pass to 71 to 76 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64 through the pass to 67 to

72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68 through

the pass to 70 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 through the pass to 70 to 75 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 through the pass to

67 to 72 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-120115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

CAZ062-120115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

214 AM PST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing sand and

blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

