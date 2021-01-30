CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

224 FPUS56 KSGX 301126

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

CAZ552-310230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to

66 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ554-310230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ043-310230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

67 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 65 to

70 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ050-310230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 62 in the

western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 62 in the western valleys

to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 in the western valleys

to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-310230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in the morning.

Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 51. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 33 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ057-310230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Colder. Lows 36 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

57. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 43. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

$$

CAZ055-310230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 37 to 44 above

6000 feet to 42 to 50 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30 above 6000 feet to 26 to

36 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to 49 to 59 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to

59 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 53 above 6000 feet to 50 to 58 below

6000 feet. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy,

colder. Lows 21 to 31. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs

38 to 45 above 6000 feet to 43 to 50 below 6000 feet. Snow level

5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy.

Lows 19 to 29. Snow level 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 38 to 46 above 6000 feet

to 44 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 46 to

55 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-310230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 53. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 52 to 59. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level above

8000 feet...becoming 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 45 to 55. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

22 to 32. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 48 to 57.

$$

CAZ058-310230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 46 to 53. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

28 to 36. Snow level 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

$$

CAZ060-310230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to

61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

$$

CAZ065-310230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58 through the pass to 61 to

66 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 66 through the pass to 68 in the northern Coachella

Valley. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 67 through the pass to

68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 through the pass to

71 to 76 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs 56 to 61 through the pass to 62 to 67 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62 through the pass to 65 to

70 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-310230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 73. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ062-310230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

326 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight. Lows

44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows

38 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

$$

Moede

