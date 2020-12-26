CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020

_____

974 FPUS56 KSGX 261120

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

CAZ552-270230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

63 at the beaches to 64 to 69 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

44 to 49. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to

67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-270230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Lows

43 to 48. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 43.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

CAZ043-270230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

68 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers overnight. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63 near the coast to

64 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland.

$$

CAZ050-270230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 47.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to

68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Patchy dense fog

overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times

overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Highs 55 to 60 in the western valleys to 48 to

53 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 61 in

the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western

valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-270230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to

66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times overnight. Lows

37 to 44. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Highs 50 to 56. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 33 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ057-270230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with rain likely overnight. Patchy

dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times overnight. Lows 35 to 45. Snow level 5000 feet. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy dense fog. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Highs 48 to 55. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Lows 33 to 43. Snow level

4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 60. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 47.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

CAZ055-270230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 57 above

6000 feet to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet

to 32 to 42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 57 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times overnight. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Colder. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow with possible rain and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then snow showers with possible showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 40 above 6000 feet to 39 to

46 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in

the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 19 to 29. Snow

level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 34 to 44 above 6000 feet to 42 to 51 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 50 above

6000 feet to 48 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to

48 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 22 to 32.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to

48 to 58 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-270230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow overnight. Patchy dense

fog overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times

overnight. Light snow accumulations possible. Colder. Lows 24 to

34. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 5000 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 40 to 49. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow showers and showers likely in

the evening, then chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 21 to

31. Snow level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

$$

CAZ058-270230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE

MONDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

overnight. Patchy dense fog overnight. Local visibility one

quarter mile or less at times overnight. Little snow accumulation

expected. Lows 31 to 38. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Patchy dense fog. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times. Light snow accumulations possible. Cooler.

Highs 41 to 48. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Breezy.

Lows 28 to 36. Snow level 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 52. Snow

level 4500 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

$$

CAZ060-270230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 30 to 37. Areas of

winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 27 to 34. Snow level 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 36.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 56 to 61.

$$

CAZ065-270230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain overnight. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of

winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 52 through the pass to 56 to 61 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 57 through the pass to 60 to 65 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65 through the pass to

67 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65 through the pass to

66 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ061-270230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 40 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

$$

CAZ062-270230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

320 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain overnight.

Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather