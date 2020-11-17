CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows around 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 63 at the beaches to 64 to 69 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy early morning fog near the coast

with local visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs 72

to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to 68 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to

40 to 50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to

59 to 68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 62 above 6000 feet to

58 to 67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 53 to

63 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to

65 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 79. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 74. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56 through the pass to 57 to

62 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 through the pass to

78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 through the pass to

78 to 83 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70 through the pass to

75 to 80 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 through the pass to 73 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

202 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

