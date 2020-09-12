CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020

073 FPUS56 KSGX 121032 AAC

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Diego CA

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

CAZ552-130145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke in the evening, then patchy fog overnight. Lows

59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 at the beaches to 87 to

92 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 at the beaches to 86 to 91 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

CAZ554-130145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning, then patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs around 88 towards the coast to

92 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke in the evening, then patchy fog overnight. Lows

58 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 83 towards the coast to

88 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to

93 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 89 to 94 towards the coast to

96 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 89 towards the coast to

94 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

90 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to

66.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

88 farther inland.

CAZ043-130145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 84 to 89 inland. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 near the coast to 89 to

94 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 near the coast

to 87 to 92 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to

86 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

CAZ050-130145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to

89 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to

62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 87 to 92 in the western valleys to

94 to 99 near the foothills. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97 in the western valleys to

96 to 101 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 90 to 95 in the western

valleys to 94 to 99 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to 91 to

96 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to

65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

CAZ048-130145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

CAZ057-130145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 88 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows 59 to

64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

CAZ055-130145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Warmer.

Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 83 to 90 below 6000 feet. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 84 to

90 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds south 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

88 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-130145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Areas of winds south

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

CAZ058-130145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

CAZ060-130145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 68. Areas of winds south 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Areas of winds east

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

CAZ065-130145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 69 through the pass to 74 to

79 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102 through the pass to 104 to

109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 72 to 81.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to 102 to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to 103 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-130145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

CAZ062-130145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

332 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 77. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

