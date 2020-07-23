CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

643 FPUS56 KSGX 230903

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

CAZ552-240015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 71 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows

58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny. Highs

72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-240015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 79 to 84 farther

inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther

inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 to 89 farther

inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to 85 to

90 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-240015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 71 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Areas of low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 71 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 72 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-240015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-240015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

85 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Lows

54 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

89 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

91 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

CAZ057-240015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

$$

CAZ055-240015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 79 to

89 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 81 to 89 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to 91 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

86 to 94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-240015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

$$

CAZ058-240015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ060-240015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Light winds becoming southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

$$

CAZ065-240015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 94 through the pass to 101 to 106 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 66 through the pass to 72 to 77 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 101 to

106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to 102 to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

105 to 110 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

107 to 112 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-240015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

$$

CAZ062-240015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

203 AM PDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 84.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

