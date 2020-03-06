CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

_____

816 FPUS56 KSGX 061115

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

CAZ552-070215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or less at

times in the morning. Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to 67 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

around 66 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67 at the beaches to 67 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-070215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 69 to

74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 53.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 69.

$$

CAZ043-070215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

67 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 61.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 46 to 51. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 63. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 65 to

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

$$

CAZ050-070215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs around 62 in the western valleys to 56 to

61 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 47. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 64 in the western valleys to 57 to

62 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 67 to 72 near

the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

68 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 66 in the western

valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

65 to 70.

$$

CAZ048-070215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 62. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 47. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

$$

CAZ057-070215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs 54 to 60. Snow

level 5000 feet in the morning. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 48. Snow

level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Warmer. Highs 64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

44 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 67.

$$

CAZ055-070215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to 62 to

69 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 27 to 36 above 6000 feet to 32 to 42 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 49 to 57 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Areas of fog. Light

snow accumulations possible. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level

5500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to 49 to

55 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog. Lows

32 to 42. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog.

Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 58 below 6000 feet. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Areas of fog. Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

43 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to 58 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

30 to 40. Snow level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 56 to 63 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6500 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ056-070215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 73. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Areas of fog.

Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 5500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Little snow accumulation expected. Highs 50 to 60.

Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog. Lows

36 to 46. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog.

Highs 52 to 60. Snow level above 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Areas of fog. Lows 34 to 44. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

53 to 61. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 7500 feet in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

32 to 42. Snow level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to 65. Snow level 7000 feet...

becoming 7500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ058-070215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Areas of fog. Lows

32 to 40. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 58. Areas

of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 58 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog. Lows

41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog.

Highs 53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Areas of fog. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to 63.

$$

CAZ060-070215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 65 to

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 60 to

65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

38 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

$$

CAZ065-070215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Rain and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 64 to

69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows

50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ061-070215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 84. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ062-070215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

315 AM PST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely

overnight. Lows 50 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 70 to

75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather