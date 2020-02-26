CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020

763 FPUS56 KSGX 261013

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

CAZ552-270115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 70 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ554-270115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ043-270115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Areas of winds east 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

84 inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to

84 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ050-270115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 75 to 80 in

the western valleys to 68 to 73 near the foothills. Areas of winds

east 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88 in the western

valleys to 77 to 82 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

77 to 82 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60 in

the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 61 in the western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ048-270115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 74 to 80.

Areas of winds east 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 36 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ057-270115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 84. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to

51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to 58. Snow level 5000 feet...

becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 45. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 60.

Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66.

$$

CAZ055-270115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 52 to 62 above 6000 feet to 59 to

69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 33 to

43 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 64 to

73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

72 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to 60 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 46 above

6000 feet to 44 to 50 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of snow showers overnight. Colder. Lows 21 to 31.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 45 above 6000 feet to 46 to 52 below 6000 feet. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to

55 to 62 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-270115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds east 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 46 to 55. Snow level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 54. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 65.

$$

CAZ058-270115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 64. Areas of winds east 35 to 45 mph

with gusts to 70 mph. Isolated gusts to 90 mph early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Areas of winds east 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 74. Areas of winds

east 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy.

Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows 30 to 38. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 53. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 61.

$$

CAZ060-270115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows

30 to 38. Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 71.

$$

CAZ065-270115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northeast 25 to 35

mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds

southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ061-270115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ062-270115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

213 AM PST Wed Feb 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 41 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

17

