CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 23, 2020

830 FPUS56 KSGX 241022

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

CAZ552-242230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

79 to 84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

east 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

69 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

CAZ554-242230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 86. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs around 65.

CAZ043-242230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to

80 inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

78 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 near the coast to

70 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

CAZ050-242230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 71 to 76 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 70 to 75 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 75 to 80 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to

50.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

CAZ048-242230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs

74 to 79. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to

49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66.

CAZ057-242230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 67 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 55 to 62. Snow level 5000 feet in the

morning.

CAZ055-242230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to

61 to 68 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming north 15 mph in

the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 39 above 6000 feet to 36 to

46 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 58 to

68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 above 6000 feet to

60 to 68 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to

65 to 72 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 64 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to

59 to 66 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet

to 50 to 56 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

6000 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ056-242230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 43. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66. Areas of winds east

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to

60. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.

CAZ058-242230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of

winds east 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67. Areas of winds east

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 52 to 59.

CAZ060-242230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 69.

CAZ065-242230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 67 to

72.

CAZ061-242230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds becoming west

15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 77.

CAZ062-242230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

222 AM PST Mon Feb 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

