CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020

_____

677 FPUS56 KSGX 141020

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

CAZ552-150130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67 at the beaches to

68 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ554-150130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ043-150130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 66 near the coast to

67 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 45 to 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65 near the

coast to 68 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 69 to

74 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

$$

CAZ050-150130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 73 in the western

valleys to 65 to 70 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 in the western valleys

to 62 to 67 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 in the western valleys

to 60 to 65 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-150130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

$$

CAZ057-150130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 62 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-150130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57 above

6000 feet to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33 above 6000 feet to 30 to

40 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to

65 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to 60 to

67 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59 above 6000 feet to 57 to 65 below

6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet

to 51 to 60 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet

to 50 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52 above 6000 feet to 51 to

58 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-150130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60.

$$

CAZ058-150130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60.

$$

CAZ060-150130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ065-150130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 55.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

$$

CAZ061-150130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ062-150130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

220 AM PST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

