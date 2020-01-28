CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 27, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

CAZ552-290200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 69 to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

CAZ554-290200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

62 to 67.

CAZ043-290200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast

to 69 to 74 inland. Light winds becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 near the coast to

71 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62.

CAZ050-290200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74 in the western valleys to

68 to 73 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys

to 66 to 71 near the foothills. Light winds becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys

to 67 to 72 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 in the western valleys to

69 to 74 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 in the western valleys

to 74 to 79 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 63 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

CAZ048-290200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Isolated gusts to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

61 to 66.

CAZ057-290200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds becoming

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds

north 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows 41 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs 56 to 61.

CAZ055-290200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 59 above

6000 feet to 57 to 64 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 24 to 34 above 6000 feet to

30 to 40 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to

49 to 57 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 65 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds

north 35 to 45 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 57 above

6000 feet to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 52 to 58 above 6000 feet to

59 to 67 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68 above 6000 feet

to 64 to 74 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 67 above 6000 feet to 64 to

71 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 30 to 40. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming

7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs 44 to 52 above 6000 feet to 50 to 56 below

6000 feet. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

CAZ056-290200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming north

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

north 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Areas of winds

northeast 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 33 to 43. Snow level above 8000 feet...becoming

7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

51 to 59. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6500 feet in the

afternoon.

CAZ058-290200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 PM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 41. Areas of winds

northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs 51 to 57.

CAZ060-290200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 58 to 64.

CAZ065-290200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds north

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 66 to 71.

CAZ061-290200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 70 to 75.

CAZ062-290200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

254 AM PST Tue Jan 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 67 to 72.

