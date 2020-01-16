CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

355 FPUS56 KSGX 162112

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

CAZ552-171100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ554-171100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight.

Lows around 47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

CAZ043-171100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 45 to 50.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 63. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

CAZ050-171100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 40 to 47.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 63 in

the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds east

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 in the western valleys to

67 to 72 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 67 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 in the western

valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 in the western valleys

to 63 to 68 near the foothills.

CAZ048-171100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds

north 15 mph becoming east overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

64 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

CAZ057-171100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 38 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet.

Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs 55 to 61. Snow level 4500 feet. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47. Light winds

becoming northeast 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

59 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

CAZ055-171100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 22 to

31 above 6000 feet to 28 to 36 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

5000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 46 to 53 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 34 above 6000 feet to

30 to 37 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to

51 to 60 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming north 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 56 to

65 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 58 above

6000 feet to 54 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 28 to 38. Snow level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 46 to 54 above 6000 feet to 52 to 59 below 6000 feet. Snow

level 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet

to 51 to 57 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 55 above 6000 feet to 52 to

61 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-171100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 28 to 38.

Local snow accumulation around 1 inch. Snow level 5500 feet...

becoming 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to 50 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. Snow

level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds

east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 63. Snow level 7500 feet...becoming 7000 feet in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

CAZ058-171100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 31 to 39.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds east

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 45. Areas of winds

east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63.

CAZ060-171100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 37. Areas

of winds south 15 to 25 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to

40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

CAZ065-171100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds

northwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph

overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 73.

CAZ061-171100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

CAZ062-171100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

111 PM PST Thu Jan 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 45 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

