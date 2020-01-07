CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 6, 2020

734 FPUS56 KSGX 071014

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

CAZ552-080115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 49.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ554-080115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ043-080115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to

73 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Highs around 62. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

$$

CAZ050-080115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

38 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 61 in the western valleys to 52 to

57 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the western valleys to

59 to 64 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 63 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the western valleys to

57 to 62 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-080115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 74. Areas of winds east

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ057-080115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

36 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Snow level

5000 feet in the afternoon. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 35 to 44. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

36 to 45. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

$$

CAZ055-080115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 53 to 62 above 6000 feet to

58 to 67 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35 above 6000 feet to 31 to

40 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to

49 to 55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers and slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 35 to 44 above 6000 feet to 42 to 48 below

6000 feet. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 47 to

55 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet

to 48 to 54 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy.

Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 39 to 49 above 6000 feet to 45 to 53 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48 above 6000 feet to 46 to

52 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-080115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 44 to 52. Snow level

5500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 24 to 34. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 27 to 36. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 54. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

$$

CAZ058-080115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 69. Areas of winds east 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

31 to 38. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 51. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 28 to 35. Snow

level 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 31 to 37.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 56. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 57.

$$

CAZ060-080115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 31 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

$$

CAZ065-080115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 44 to 49. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ061-080115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ062-080115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

214 AM PST Tue Jan 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

$$

