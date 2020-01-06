CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast
CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020
187 FPUS56 KSGX 061002
ZFPSGX
Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California
National Weather Service San Diego CA
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
CAZ552-070115-
Orange County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,
Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds
northeast 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 44 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.
$$
CAZ554-070115-
Orange County Inland Areas-
Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,
Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Areas of winds
northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds east 15 to
25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 46. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
$$
CAZ043-070115-
San Diego County Coastal Areas-
Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,
Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to
75 to 80 inland. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds east
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to
71 inland. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
59 to 64.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to
68 inland.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
43 to 48.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 63.
$$
CAZ050-070115-
San Diego County Valleys-
Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,
Santee, and Poway
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 in the western
valleys to 69 to 74 near the foothills. Areas of winds east 25 to
35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53. Areas of winds east 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
35 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds east
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63 in the western valleys
to 56 to 61 near the foothills. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
59 to 64 in the western valleys to 54 to 59 near the foothills.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 38 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys to
61 to 66 near the foothills.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64 in the western valleys
to 58 to 63 near the foothills.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
40 to 45.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 63 in the western valleys to 57 to 62 near the foothills.
$$
CAZ048-070115-
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-
Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,
Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 77. Areas of winds north 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds north
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming east 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds east
15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
57 to 62.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 36 to 42.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
38 to 43.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
59 to 64.
$$
CAZ057-070115-
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 77. Areas of winds
northeast 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 55 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62. Light winds becoming
west 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
53 to 59. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 5000 feet in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 38 to 45. Snow
level 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
39 to 46. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
55 to 61. Snow level 4500 feet.
$$
CAZ055-070115-
San Bernardino County Mountains-
Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,
Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 53 to
63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to 60 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet to 34 to
42 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to
35 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to
64 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds
west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to
47 to 55 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows 24 to 34.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.
Highs 37 to 45 above 6000 feet to 44 to 50 below 6000 feet. Snow
level 4500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Windy. Lows
23 to 33.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 52 above 6000 feet to 49 to
56 below 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 43 to 53 above 6000 feet
to 50 to 56 below 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy. Lows
26 to 36. Snow level 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 41 to 50 above 6000 feet to 47 to 54 below 6000 feet.
$$
CAZ056-070115-
Riverside County Mountains-
Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds east 25 to
35 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds east 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 64. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59. Areas of winds west
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 46 to 53. Snow level 4500 feet...
becoming 5000 feet in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy. Lows 26 to 36. Snow level 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 38.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
29 to 39. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
49 to 57. Snow level 4500 feet.
$$
CAZ058-070115-
San Diego County Mountains-
Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66. Areas of winds east 30 to
40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds east 20 to
30 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Areas of winds east
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Areas of winds
west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. Areas of winds west
20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 31 to 38.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.
Highs 47 to 53. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Breezy. Lows 31 to 37.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 59.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
34 to 40. Snow level 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
50 to 57. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the
afternoon.
$$
CAZ060-070115-
Apple and Lucerne Valleys-
Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,
and Lucerne Valley
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Light winds
becoming southwest 15 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs 51 to 57.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly
clear. Lows 29 to 35.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 57 to 62.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 31 to 37. Snow level 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.
$$
CAZ065-070115-
San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-
Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds northeast
25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Areas of winds northeast
15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds east
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds
becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 41 to 46.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows 42 to 47.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
60 to 65.
$$
CAZ061-070115-
Coachella Valley-
Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,
Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds northeast
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 68.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.
$$
CAZ062-070115-
San Diego County Deserts-
Including the city of Borrego Springs
202 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 50. Light winds
becoming west 15 mph overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west
15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.
Breezy. Highs 63 to 68.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66.
$$
