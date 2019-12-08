CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

_____

175 FPUS56 KSGX 081149

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

CAZ552-090300-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Light rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to

72 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-090300-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Areas of light rain in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Cooler. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

CAZ043-090300-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 66.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to

67 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

$$

CAZ050-090300-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Colder. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 66 in

the western valleys to 59 to 64 near the foothills. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ048-090300-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ057-090300-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight.

Colder. Lows 40 to 47. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ055-090300-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Showers with snow showers likely in the morning, then

chance of showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs

39 to 48 above 6000 feet to 47 to 53 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog. Colder. Lows

20 to 30 above 6000 feet to 28 to 38 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Local total snow accumulation around

2 inches. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph becoming north

overnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 48 to 58 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 50 to

59 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 56 above 6000 feet to

53 to 61 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60 above 6000 feet to 54 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67 above 6000 feet to

61 to 71 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 61 to

71 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-090300-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs 49 to 57. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Patchy

fog. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

$$

CAZ058-090300-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 56. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Patchy fog.

Colder. Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

$$

CAZ060-090300-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Highs 57 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Colder. Lows 34 to 40.

Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

$$

CAZ065-090300-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Cooler. Lows 46 to 53.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ061-090300-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs around 71. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of winds north 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ062-090300-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

349 AM PST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear overnight. Cooler. Lows 47 to 54.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73.

$$

Moede

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather