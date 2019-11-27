CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs around 59. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 56.

Areas of winds south 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

42 to 47. Light winds becoming west 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 65 to

70.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 55.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Showers. Highs around 61.

Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Showers. Highs around

60 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 41 to 47. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59 in the western valleys to 49 to 54 near the

foothills. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows 38 to 44. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55 in

the western valleys to 46 to 51 near the foothills. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 in the western valleys

to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 66 in the western valleys

to 59 to 64 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72 in the western valleys to

63 to 68 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70 in the western valleys to 64 to 69 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 52 to 57. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 38 to 44. Light winds.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs 48 to 53. Areas of winds south 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers, snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in

the afternoon. Little snow accumulation expected. Highs 49 to 54.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 66 to

71.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 PM PST

FRIDAY FOR THE HIGHEST PEAKS...

.TODAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Highs 49 to 55. Areas of winds

south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of

fog overnight. Lows 36 to 43. Areas of winds west 15 mph becoming

south with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

46 to 52. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Little snow

accumulation expected. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds west 15 to 20

mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations possible on higher peaks. Highs 47 to 53. Areas of

winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to

69.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Highs 31 to 40 above 6000 feet to

38 to 46 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 9 to 13

inches. Areas of winds southwest 35 to 45 mph ...except southwest

40 to 55 mph near ridge tops and along desert slopes. Gusts to 70

mph...becoming 65 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along

desert slopes, gusts to 75 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Colder. Lows 14 to 24 above

6000 feet to 25 to 33 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of

5 to 7 inches. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45

mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow showers. Areas of fog. Highs 28 to

34 above 6000 feet to 34 to 39 below 6000 feet. Local snow

accumulation of 10 to 16 inches. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Areas of

fog. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 17 to 27. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs

25 to 31 above 6000 feet to 33 to 38 below 6000 feet. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 41 above

6000 feet to 38 to 46 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 47 above

6000 feet to 43 to 53 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 52 above

6000 feet to 50 to 58 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 44 to

53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 60 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Showers and areas of fog.

Highs 42 to 50. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Areas of

winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog in the evening. Areas of fog

overnight. Colder. Lows 23 to 33. Local snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45

mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. Local snow

accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Areas of winds south 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 30. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Snow showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs

36 to 42. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 54 to

62.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. Showers. Areas of fog.

Highs 45 to 52. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Areas of fog. Lows 31 to 39. Local snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Precipitation may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 49. Local snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30

mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog. Precipitation

may be heavy at times in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 28 to 36. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Snow showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 39 to

44. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Windy. Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to

62.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 49 to 57. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

chance of showers overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Little or no snow

accumulation. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Little or no snow accumulation.

Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then chance of showers overnight. Little snow accumulation

expected. Lows 27 to 33. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70

percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little snow

accumulation expected. Highs 43 to 48. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 32 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Showers likely. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds east 15 to 20 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 40 to 45.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows 39 to

44. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

66 to 71.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 64.

Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 40 to 45. Light winds becoming north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

242 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 64 to 69.

Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 43 to 49.

Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Areas

of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 71.

