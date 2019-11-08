CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

794 FPUS56 KSGX 080820

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

CAZ552-082330-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 51 to 56.

Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82 at

the beaches to 82 to 87 farther inland and near higher coastal

terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 75 to

80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

75 to 80 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 72 to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-082330-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 49 to 57.

Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times in the morning. Highs around 88. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds becoming east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

$$

CAZ043-082330-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 50 to 56.

Light winds.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of dense fog in the morning. Local visibility one quarter

mile or less at times in the morning. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 near

the coast to 84 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows 51 to

59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

77 to 82 near the coast to 85 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows

50 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 54.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

78 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

81 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

78 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

48 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to

73 near the coast to 75 inland.

$$

CAZ050-082330-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of dense fog. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Lows 49 to 59.

Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Local

visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning.

Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ048-082330-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds east 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds north 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ057-082330-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 78.

$$

CAZ055-082330-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 26 to 36 above 6000 feet

to 39 to 49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to

80 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 40 to 50 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 69 to

79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Light winds

becoming northwest 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to

65 to 75 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to

62 to 72 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-082330-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Areas of winds east 15 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

$$

CAZ058-082330-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 72.

$$

CAZ060-082330-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ065-082330-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds east 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds north 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Areas of winds

north 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ061-082330-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds

becoming north 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ062-082330-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

1220 AM PST Fri Nov 8 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82.

$$

