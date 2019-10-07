CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019

_____

141 FPUS56 KSGX 071002

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

CAZ552-080115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches

to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-080115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

88 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to

84 farther inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ043-080115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

79 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 82 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

81 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to

77 inland.

$$

CAZ050-080115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

47 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs around 84 in the western valleys to 76 to 81 near

the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83.

$$

CAZ048-080115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 78 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ057-080115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 87. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 74 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

$$

CAZ055-080115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 77 to 84 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48 above 6000 feet to

43 to 53 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 74 to

82 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to

67 to 76 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 60 above 6000 feet to 58 to

68 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to

63 to 73 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70 above 6000 feet to 69 to

76 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-080115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 63 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 70 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

CAZ058-080115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 65 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 65 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

$$

CAZ060-080115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ065-080115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 76 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 51 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 79 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ061-080115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ062-080115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

302 AM PDT Mon Oct 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 97. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 57 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 81 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather