CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019

072 FPUS56 KSGX 211025

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

CAZ552-220130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches

to 83 to 88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 85 to

90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 78 to 83 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

77 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-220130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast

to 90 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 90 to 95 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther inland.

Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 85 farther inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 77.

$$

CAZ043-220130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast

to 81 to 86 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 85 to 90 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs 72 to 77.

$$

CAZ050-220130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming cloudy. Slight

chance of showers. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ048-220130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 62.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ057-220130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers overnight.

Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 78.

$$

CAZ055-220130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to

75 to 85 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming northeast 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54 above 6000 feet to 49 to

59 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 77 above 6000 feet to 77 to

87 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 73 to

82 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 67 to 76 above 6000 feet to 77 to 85 below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 77 above 6000 feet to 77 to 84 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet

to 68 to 77 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to 65 to 73 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-220130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 85. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 71 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 68 to 78.

$$

CAZ058-220130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 85. Areas of winds

east 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 51 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

overnight. Windy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy.

Highs 69 to 77.

$$

CAZ060-220130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 57 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 82 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs 77 to 86.

$$

CAZ065-220130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 87 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 62 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ061-220130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

CAZ062-220130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

325 AM PDT Sat Sep 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 68 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 93 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

$$

