CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019

333 FPUS56 KSGX 071028

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

CAZ552-072100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 82 to

87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

around 63. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

74 to 79 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-072100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

90 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 towards the coast to

83 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

83 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 86 to

91 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 86 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-072100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

59 to 64. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

74 to 79 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland.

$$

CAZ050-072100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Cooler. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

81 to 86 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys

to 81 to 86 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to

79 to 84 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 80 to 85 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to

86 to 91 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys

to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-072100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog overnight. Cooler. Lows 55 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ057-072100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Cooler. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to

63.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer.

Highs 85 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 97.

$$

CAZ055-072100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 82 to 90 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 43 to 53 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to 76 to 84 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 78 above 6000 feet to 76 to 84 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 74 to

81 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet to

79 to 88 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82 above 6000 feet to 82 to

91 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-072100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

$$

CAZ058-072100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

$$

CAZ060-072100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 57 to 65. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

$$

CAZ065-072100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Cooler.

Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ061-072100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds

north 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 75. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

$$

CAZ062-072100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

328 AM PDT Sat Sep 7 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 77. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming east 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 67 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

