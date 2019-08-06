CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast

CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 5, 2019

109 FPUS56 KSGX 061005

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

CAZ552-070115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to 85 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to 84 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-070115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83 towards the coast to 84 to

89 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 82 towards the coast to 86 to

91 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to 87 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to 89 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 towards the coast to 86 to 91 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-070115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 78 to 83 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 to 85 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

$$

CAZ050-070115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then patchy

low clouds. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near

the foothills. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near

the foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys to 89 to 94 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-070115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 95 to 100. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 69. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-070115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

$$

CAZ055-070115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 76 to 83 above 6000 feet to 85 to 94 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 64 above 6000 feet

to 60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to

83 to 91 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 83 to

91 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to

88 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

90 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-070115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 94. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ058-070115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 62 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 94.

$$

CAZ060-070115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 103. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-070115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as warm. Lows 76 to 84. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 74 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 72 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ061-070115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 109. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 79 to 84. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 81.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106.

$$

CAZ062-070115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

305 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 81 to 87. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 78 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

