CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

513 FPUS56 KSGX 241023

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

CAZ552-250130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 66 to 71. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

82 to 87 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 80 to

85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-250130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 90 towards the coast to 93 to 98 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 83 to 88 towards the coast to

89 to 94 farther inland. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

88 to 93 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to

84 towards the coast to 85 to 90 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-250130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 83 to

88 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 82 to

87 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to

76 near the coast to 79 to 84 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

$$

CAZ050-250130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93 in the western

valleys to 93 to 98 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91 in the western valleys to

92 to 97 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to

89 in the western valleys to 92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys

to 92 to 97 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 82 to

87 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 81 to

86 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-250130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-250130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 91 to 101. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 89 to 98. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 66 to 71. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-250130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs 76 to 84 above

6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 63 to 73 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 93 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89 above 6000 feet to 89 to

96 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90 above 6000 feet to 89 to

97 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 80 to 88 above 6000 feet to 88 to 95 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

59 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to 94 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-250130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 60 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ058-250130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 66 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 72. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming north overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 94.

$$

CAZ060-250130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 70 to 77. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ065-250130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 85. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 77 to 86. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 106 to 111. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 79 to 87.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 78 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ061-250130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 108. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 86. Areas of winds north 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 108. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 111. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 108.

$$

CAZ062-250130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

323 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 83 to 88. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 106 to 111. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 83 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 111 to 116.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 90.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 88.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 106 to 111.

$$

17

