CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows

58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 71 at the beaches to 75 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 at the beaches to 76 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 79 to

84 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

80 to 85 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and fog.

Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther inland.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 77 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 towards the coast to 83 to 88 farther

inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 towards the coast to

84 to 89 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

86 to 91 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds. Lows

58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

69 to 74 near the coast to 76 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 81 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

80 to 85 inland.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 83 to 88 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 82 to

87 near the foothills. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near

the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

87 to 92 near the foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88 in the western valleys

to 89 to 94 near the foothills.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 88 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 83 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 96.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83 above 6000 feet to 79 to

88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57 above 6000 feet to 52 to

62 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84 above 6000 feet to 78 to

88 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 80 to

89 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84 above 6000 feet to

85 to 92 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to

85 to 92 below 6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 97.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 94.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 94.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 103. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 103. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 73.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 98 to 103.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 72 to 81.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 74 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 79. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 82.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 109.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

245 AM PDT Thu Jul 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 85.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 78 to 87.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 81 to 89.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107 to 112.

