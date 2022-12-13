CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022

099 FPUS56 KSTO 130806

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-140000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 31 to

46 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 17 to

32 higher elevations...25 to 35 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher

elevations...28 to 39 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 51. Lows

19 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 51 33 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-140000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. Mostly sunny. Highs

30 to 36. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 8 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 33 to 41. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 8 to 20. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 33 to 41. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 31 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 40. Lows

7 to 22.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 32 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 31 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 35 11 39 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-140000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 52.

North winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 34.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 52. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 37. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 56. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 54 27 53 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 53 30 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-140000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Sunny.

Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Patchy fog through

the night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 34. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50.

North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 36. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 49 to 57.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 27 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 51 31 51 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 51 31 50 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 50 29 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-140000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 47 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 34. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 49.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 51. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows 28 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Lows 28 to

36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs

around 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog.

Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 31 to

38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

48 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 49 32 50 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 51 31 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-140000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Areas of frost late in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 52. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 29 to 35. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 30 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 50. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost and patchy fog. Highs

around 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 29 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

around 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs around 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 54 29 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-140000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 29 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs 46 to

52. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 30 to

38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

48 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 29 to

39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

48 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and frost. Lows 30 to

40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog. Highs

48 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 51 32 50 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 50 33 50 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-140000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 33 to

47 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

35 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations.

Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 51. Lows

24 to 38.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

24 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 41 29 42 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-140000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 38.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

43 to 53. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 28 to 40. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 39.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 53. Lows

27 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. Highs

41 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 46 34 46 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-140000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 34. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

44 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 46 to 54. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

30 to 38. Highs 47 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Lows

31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 45 27 45 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 46 32 47 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-140000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Not as

cold. Highs 29 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 29. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 47.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46. Prevailing east winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 29.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 45. Lows

15 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32. Highs

28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 38 13 42 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 38 12 41 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-140000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1205 AM PST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...37 to 46 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 25 higher elevations...21 to

31 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 32 to 46 higher

elevations...40 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30 higher

elevations...26 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...

43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to

33. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. Highs

31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 38 26 42 / 0 0 0

