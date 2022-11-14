CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 40 to

55 higher elevations...52 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...29 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...31 to

41 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62.

Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 58 39 59 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 48. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost in the evening. Clear. Lows 11 to 24.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 38 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 23. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 50. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 28.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 54.

Lows 13 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 46 14 49 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 59.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 63.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs around 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 61 29 60 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 60 34 60 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 61.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 38.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs around 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 59 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs around 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 61 36 59 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 62 35 58 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 62 31 58 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 61.

Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost. Highs 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 62 36 59 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 62 34 59 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 58.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 64.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 66 33 62 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 63.

Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 62 35 59 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 60 36 59 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 42. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...52 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...36 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...

56 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 62.

Lows 33 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 46 32 44 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 41. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 63.

Lows 32 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 54 39 53 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Prevailing northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 63.

Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 31 52 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 56 37 55 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...35 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Widespread frost in the evening. Clear. Lows 17 to 32.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...36 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33. Prevailing east winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...36 to

51 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 54.

Lows 21 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 47 13 47 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 44 14 43 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1149 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...45 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...24 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...45 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 13 to 28 higher elevations...26 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...44 to

58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 56.

Lows 22 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 43 30 45 / 0 0 0

