CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022

232 FPUS56 KSTO 140741

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

CAZ013-142300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...89 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 59.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows

45 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs 75 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 96 62 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-142300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 83. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 84. Lows

36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 85 36 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-142300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds becoming south up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 97 52 92 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 57 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-142300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

Highs 80 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 92 59 88 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 89 57 86 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 87 52 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-142300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 60. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58. Highs

77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

52 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 87 55 83 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 87 54 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-142300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs 80 to 86. West winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 73 to 79. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the bay, clear in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 56. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

76. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 88 53 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-142300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Highs

73 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 85 55 82 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 85 57 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-142300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...88 to 94 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...84 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 62. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...76 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 67.

Highs 68 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 79 59 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-142300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 68. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 63. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 85 65 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-142300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 60. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

72 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 84 56 81 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 84 60 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-142300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...74 to 87 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...67 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 39 86 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 83 41 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-142300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1241 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...78 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 53 higher

elevations...48 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

62 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 78. Lows

43 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 60 75 / 0 0 0

