CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 2, 2022

711 FPUS56 KSTO 030707

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-041100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...84 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62 higher elevations...54 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...85 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...56 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 48 to

63.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 64 91 63 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ014-041100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 87. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 53. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 40 to

55.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 41 84 41 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ015-041100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Light winds becoming north

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. North winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 96. Lows 56 to

66.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 55 91 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 59 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ016-041100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 54 to

64.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 60 88 61 90 / 0 0 0 0

OROVILLE 58 86 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 55 86 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ017-041100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 86. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 95. Lows

55 to 65.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows 53 to 63.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 58 87 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 57 87 58 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ018-041100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

80 to 86. West winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58. West winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 86 to 92. Lows

around 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows around 57.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 56 87 55 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ019-041100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 56 to

66.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 57 86 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

MODESTO 57 86 60 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ063-041100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...83 to

89 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...85 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 66 higher elevations...62 to

68 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows 55 to

70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 58 73 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ066-041100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67. Light winds becoming northeast

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 69. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 55 to

69.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 81 65 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ067-041100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 92. Lows 56 to

68.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 81 57 83 / 0 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 83 61 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ068-041100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...71 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...72 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 46 to

61.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 42 87 42 87 / 0 0 0 0

CHESTER 44 83 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ069-041100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1207 AM PDT Mon Oct 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...51 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 78 higher elevations...75 to

85 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...52 to

66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56 higher elevations...53 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 67 to 82. Lows 46 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 58.

Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 59 74 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

