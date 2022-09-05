CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

898 FPUS56 KSTO 050902

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-052300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 93 to 108 higher

elevations...102 to 112 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 65 to 80. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 95 to

110 higher elevations...105 to 115 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 80. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 108 higher elevations...

102 to 112 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 62 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs 94 to

109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs

90 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 56 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 110 79 112 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-052300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Haze early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 91 to 102.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to

105 higher elevations...101 to 107 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...99 to

104 lower elevations. Light winds becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 54 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 97.

Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 100 57 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-052300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 110. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 115. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 82. South winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the north up to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 97 to 103.

Lows 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 111 73 114 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 112 76 114 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-052300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 110. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 114. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 109. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 104 to 110. Lows

67 to 77.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 101.

Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 112 80 112 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 111 77 112 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 111 74 112 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-052300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 114. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 110 to 116. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to

73. Highs 97 to 107.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 113 77 115 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 112 74 113 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-052300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 106 to 112. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 108 to 114. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 76.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

64 to 74.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs

88 to 94. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 115 72 116 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-052300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 107 to 115. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. Highs

101 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to

76. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 111 78 115 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 108 79 113 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-052300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...

103 to 111 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 88. Prevailing west winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 105 higher elevations...104 to

112 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 84 higher elevations...

78 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 103 higher elevations...

103 to 110 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 84. Highs 90 to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 81. Highs

86 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 61 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 96 78 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-052300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 111. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 88. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 113. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 87. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 110. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as warm. Lows 70 to 85.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 89 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 63 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 106 85 106 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-052300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 111. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 112. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82. Highs

98 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 105 76 106 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 107 80 109 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-052300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...90 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...92 to

107 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 78. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...

90 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 103 57 106 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 99 60 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-052300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

202 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...98 to

108 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to

83 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97 higher elevations...99 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73 higher elevations...

69 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...95 to 105 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73. Highs

84 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 76 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 94 78 94 / 0 0 0

