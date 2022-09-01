CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

339 FPUS56 KSTO 010844

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-012300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Haze early in the morning. Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to

103 higher elevations...98 to 108 lower elevations. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 101 higher elevations...96 to

106 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...95 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 90 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 75. Highs

91 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 105 73 103 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-012300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 100. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 64. Prevailing south

winds up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 97. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 68. Highs

87 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 97 53 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-012300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 69 to 78. Highs

around 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 107 64 106 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 106 68 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-012300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. South winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. Highs

101 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 105 72 104 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 104 69 104 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 104 65 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-012300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 105. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs

102 to 112.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 105 66 103 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 104 64 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-012300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Highs

100 to 106.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 103 60 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-012300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Highs

101 to 111.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 104 67 102 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 102 71 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-012300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to

97 higher elevations...99 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 77 higher elevations...72 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...97 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 58 to 72 higher elevations...

67 to 73 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...96 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 88 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 67 to 82. Highs

88 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 88 70 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-012300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 105. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 81. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 64 to 78. Prevailing south

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 104. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 79.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 83. Highs

94 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 97 78 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-012300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 79. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 104. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 81.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 71 to 83. Highs

96 to 109.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 98 70 98 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 100 74 100 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-012300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher elevations...85 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 73. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...84 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...83 to

98 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 98 53 98 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 97 56 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-012300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

143 AM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to

93 higher elevations...91 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing

east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...65 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...90 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69 higher elevations...64 to

79 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...90 to

102 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 76. Highs

83 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 89 73 88 / 0 0 0

