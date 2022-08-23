CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

670 FPUS56 KSTO 230840

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-232300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100 higher elevations...95 to

105 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke after midnight. Lows 57 to

72 higher elevations...65 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...94 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...92 to

102 lower elevations. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 102 72 101 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-232300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 94. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 62. Highs 80 to

95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 93 52 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-232300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 101. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 74. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 63 to 71. Highs 93 to

102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 101. Lows 61 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 103 66 102 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 103 69 102 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-232300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming south up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 91 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 101 69 100 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 100 66 99 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 99 63 98 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-232300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 88 to

98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 99 63 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 62 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-232300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 84 to 90...except 78 to 84 near the bay.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 59. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 84 to 90...except 78 to 84 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 62. Highs 84 to

90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 96 59 91 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-232300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 87 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 98 64 97 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 98 66 99 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-232300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...95 to 101 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 76. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher

elevations...94 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 75. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...93 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 74. Highs 79 to

94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 93. Lows 57 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 84 66 84 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-232300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 76. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 101. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Highs 85 to

100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 99. Lows 59 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 93 73 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-232300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming southwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 71. Highs 84 to

97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 93 65 93 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 95 69 95 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-232300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...80 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 89 higher elevations...80 to

95 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 69. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...79 to

94 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Highs 75 to

90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 89. Lows 50 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 94 48 95 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 93 52 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-232300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

139 AM PDT Tue Aug 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...85 to 95 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64 higher elevations...59 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...84 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...84 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 68.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs 73 to

88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 83 66 83 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather