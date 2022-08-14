CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022

261 FPUS56 KSTO 140839

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-142300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 98 higher elevations...93 to

103 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 55 to

70 higher elevations...63 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 102 higher elevations...

97 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 71 higher elevations...65 to

73 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 104 higher elevations...99 to

109 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

62 to 77. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 72. Highs

89 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 101 71 105 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-142300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 93. Light winds becoming northwest up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 99. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 63. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 100. Light winds becoming northwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 86 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

54 to 69. Highs 86 to 99.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 65. Highs

85 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 91 50 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-142300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Haze early in the morning. Haze early in the afternoon.

Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 63 to 73.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 73. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Highs

98 to 108.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 102 64 106 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 102 67 104 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-142300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76.

Highs 101 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs 100 to

107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 100 68 102 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 99 66 102 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 99 63 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-142300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 108. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs 98 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71.

Highs 97 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 100 64 103 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 99 62 102 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-142300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 96. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

Highs 93 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 98 60 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-142300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

63 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 98 63 102 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 97 65 101 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-142300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91 higher elevations...94 to

100 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of smoke in the evening. Clear. Lows 60 to

74 higher elevations...69 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...98 to

104 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 78. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 99 higher elevations...

101 to 107 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 81. Highs

88 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 83 66 91 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-142300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Haze early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 88 to 100.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 74. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 77. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 107. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

69 to 81. Highs 93 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Highs

90 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 92 72 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-142300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79.

Highs 94 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Highs 93 to

104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 92 63 94 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 94 67 97 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-142300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...78 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...83 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 94 higher

elevations...85 to 100 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

60 to 75. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 92 48 100 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 90 51 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-142300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

138 AM PDT Sun Aug 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...83 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...86 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...61 to

75 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 90 higher elevations...89 to 99 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

58 to 73. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 69. Highs

78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 81 64 84 / 0 0 0

