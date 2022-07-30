CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

_____

711 FPUS56 KSTO 300855

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-302300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 90 to

105 higher elevations...98 to 108 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 62 to 77.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 96 higher

elevations...89 to 99 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 92 higher

elevations...87 to 97 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 55 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 68.

Highs 81 to 96.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 105 75 96 / 0 10 10

$$

=

CAZ014-302300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower elevations,

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 91 to 103. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 55 to 69. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 66. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 79 to

89. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 78 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 100 59 90 / 10 10 10

$$

=

CAZ015-302300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. South winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 92 to 98. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 94. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to

72. Highs around 95.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 106 70 97 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 105 72 96 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-302300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 95 to

103. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to

68. Highs around 94.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 101 70 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 100 67 94 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 64 93 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-302300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 59 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs 87 to 93. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

Highs 90 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 59 to 68. Highs 92 to

100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 93 64 90 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 91 63 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-302300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Near the bay, mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. Highs 81 to 87...except 74 to 80 near the bay.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 58 to 64. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 57 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

Highs 85 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 59 83 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ019-302300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 70. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 63 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 88 to

94. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 95.

Lows 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows 60 to

70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 95 66 91 / 0 0 10

MODESTO 98 68 95 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ063-302300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 99 higher

elevations...99 to 105 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 67 to 77. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 91 higher

elevations...91 to 96 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 63 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...89 to 95 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to

74. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 90 69 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-302300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 105. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to

74. Highs 81 to 96.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 94 73 89 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-302300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows 64 to

74. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to

93. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 71.

Highs 84 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 93 67 89 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 94 67 90 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ068-302300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower elevations,

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 81 to 96 higher elevations...86 to 101 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 59 to 74. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...78 to 93 lower elevations.

Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 56 to 71. Prevailing southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 68 to

83 higher elevations...74 to 89 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to

66. Highs 72 to 87.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 103 57 93 / 20 20 20

CHESTER 100 59 93 / 20 20 20

$$

=

CAZ069-302300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

154 AM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. At higher elevations, a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. At lower elevations,

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...87 to 97 lower

elevations. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 54 to 69 higher

elevations...65 to 77 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 86 higher

elevations...82 to 92 lower elevations. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 52 to 67 higher elevations...

62 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 66 to

81 higher elevations...79 to 89 lower elevations. Light winds

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 53 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 69 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 50 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 87. Lows

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 86 71 81 / 10 10 10

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather