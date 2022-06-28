CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 27, 2022

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 93 higher elevations...89 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 65 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 95 higher elevations...91 to

99 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 66 higher elevations...60 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92 higher elevations...88 to

96 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs 75 to

90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 96 69 97 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 89. Prevailing southwest winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 44 to 56. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 91. Prevailing northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 57. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 90. Light winds becoming west up

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 56. Highs 73 to

88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 87 49 88 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. Highs 89 to

95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 61. Highs

81 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 99 63 100 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 101 66 100 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

Highs 86 to 94.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 85. Lows

54 to 61.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs around 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 101 65 99 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 100 64 98 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 101 59 98 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 94. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59.

Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows

52 to 58.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 101 59 96 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 99 58 95 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 55.

Highs 76 to 82.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

around 56.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 96 55 92 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 81 to 91.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows

52 to 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 59 94 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 99 63 97 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 87 higher elevations...91 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 67 higher elevations...64 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...91 to

98 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 67 higher elevations...64 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 86 higher elevations...89 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 66. Highs 71 to

86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 64. Highs

66 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 82 61 81 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 95 higher elevations...90 to 98 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 94 higher elevations...89 to

97 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 91 higher elevations...86 to

94 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 64.

Highs 77 to 92.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 62.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 91 66 89 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 100. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 70. Prevailing southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 97. Prevailing southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming southwest

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62.

Highs 77 to 89.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

50 to 60.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 91 61 88 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 95 62 92 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...75 to 90 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...75 to

90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...73 to

88 lower elevations. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

Highs 68 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 40 to 55.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 88 49 87 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 87 51 87 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

141 AM PDT Tue Jun 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 84 higher elevations...81 to 93 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Over ridges...

prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...58 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...79 to

91 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60 higher

elevations...56 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...77 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 59.

Highs 67 to 82.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 76. Lows

42 to 57.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 79 63 77 / 0 0 0

