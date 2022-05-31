CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 30, 2022

798 FPUS56 KSTO 310857

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

CAZ013-312300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...80 to

88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 60 higher elevations...53 to

63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 72 to 87 higher

elevations...84 to 92 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...57 to 65 lower

elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

86 higher elevations...83 to 91 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows 45 to 60.

Highs 58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

45 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Warmer. Highs 66 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 85 61 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-312300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 79. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 71 to 84. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 83. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 60 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 54. Highs 59 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 65 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 76 43 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-312300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 89 to 95. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 94. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 73 to 82. Lows 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 88 56 93 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 90 59 95 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-312300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60. Highs 76 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 89 60 95 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 89 59 93 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 89 54 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-312300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 96. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 93. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Highs

76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

75 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 81 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 89 57 94 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 90 54 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-312300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 57. Highs

73 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 73 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 91 52 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-312300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 81 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 97. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 93. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Highs

78 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 88 56 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 88 57 96 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-312300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...79 to

87 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 62 higher elevations...58 to

64 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs 67 to 82 higher elevations...85 to 91 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 63 higher elevations...61 to 67 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 80 higher elevations...

84 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows 47 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

56 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

47 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

58 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 72 56 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-312300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 88. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 66. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 91. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 69. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 87 higher elevations...

82 to 90 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows 53 to 63. Highs 64 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 80 63 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-312300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 87. Prevailing northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 92. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 77 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Highs

68 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

67 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 79 54 83 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 81 57 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-312300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...65 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 77 higher

elevations...70 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 60. Prevailing

southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...68 to 81 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 53 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 76 41 83 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 73 42 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-312300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

157 AM PDT Tue May 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...70 to

80 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51 higher elevations...48 to

60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 54 higher

elevations...51 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...72 to 82 lower

elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

58 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 41 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 70 54 73 / 0 0 0

