004 FPUS56 KSTO 180817

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ013-182300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 88 higher elevations...85 to

93 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 59 higher elevations...54 to

62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 77 higher elevations...

74 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 49 higher

elevations...44 to 54 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...74 to

82 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 62.

Highs 74 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 91 61 82 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-182300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 85. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

62 to 74. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 39. Prevailing

north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 69 higher elevations...66 to

72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

51. Highs 68 to 82.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 86. Lows

42 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 82 47 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-182300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 67. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 89. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 51 to 57.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 87. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 95 59 85 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 96 66 88 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-182300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 97. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 66. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 57. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs 82 to 88. North winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. Highs 91 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 64. Highs

92 to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 97 67 90 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 97 67 90 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 98 65 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-182300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 57. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 82 to 89. North winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 98 68 93 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 98 65 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-182300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 91 to 97. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 82 to 88. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 58.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 55. Highs 86 to

92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 88 to

94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 98 61 92 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-182300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 80 to 88. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 63.

Highs 85 to 95.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 97 66 93 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 95 69 94 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-182300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 85 higher elevations...85 to

95 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

76 to 86 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 36 to

51 higher elevations...47 to 55 lower elevations. Prevailing

north winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 58 to 73 higher

elevations...75 to 81 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 70 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 88. Lows

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 80 56 73 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-182300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 68. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 44 to 58. Prevailing

north winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 84. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 95. Lows

53 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 87 66 80 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-182300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 90. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 57. Prevailing

northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

Highs 78 to 90.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 94. Lows 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 85 59 80 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 91 61 85 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-182300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...

74 to 88 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 55 higher elevations...46 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 71 higher elevations...

64 to 79 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 27 to 42 higher

elevations...33 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 51 to 66 higher

elevations...59 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57.

Highs 67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 87 49 80 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 83 47 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-182300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

117 AM PDT Wed May 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 81 higher elevations...78 to 88 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57 higher elevations...53 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 76 higher elevations...

72 to 84 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 46 higher

elevations...43 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations...68 to

78 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. Highs

66 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 60. Highs

69 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 77 58 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

