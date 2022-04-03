CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022 _____ 556 FPUS56 KSTO 030905 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ013-032315- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 48 higher elevations...43 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 29 to 43 higher elevations...38 to 46 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 55 to 70 higher elevations... 67 to 75 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 87. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 57. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 91. Lows 44 to 59. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 86. Lows 42 to 57. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 76 49 66 \/ 10 20 60 $$ = CAZ014-032315- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66 higher elevations...64 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to 60. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 37. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 54 to 65. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 81. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 70 to 85. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 82. Lows 34 to 49. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 67 37 57 \/ 0 10 20 $$ = CAZ015-032315- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 65 to 75. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 92. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 52 to 62. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows 51 to 61. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 79 47 69 \/ 0 10 50 RED BLUFF 79 50 72 \/ 0 10 30 $$ = CAZ016-032315- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 87 to 93. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 50 to 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 82 49 75 \/ 0 0 10 OROVILLE 80 48 74 \/ 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 81 45 76 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-032315- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to 78. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs 85 to 94. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Highs 86 to 94. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 81 46 77 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 79 45 75 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-032315- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 48. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to 76. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 49. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 84 to 89. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 52. Highs 86 to 92. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Highs 86 to 92. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 80. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 79 46 76 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-032315- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 74 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 82 to 89. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 85 to 95. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 93. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs 79 to 89. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 81 48 76 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 82 46 77 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-032315- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 69 higher elevations...70 to 78 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 35 to 49 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...61 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 45 higher elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 53 to 68 higher elevations... 68 to 74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 56. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 71 to 86. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 62. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 89. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 64. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 84. Lows 45 to 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 65 43 54 \/ 0 10 10 $$ = CAZ066-032315- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 78. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 56 to 66 higher elevations...61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 52. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Prevailing northwest winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 56. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 78 to 92. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs 78 to 92. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 59. Highs 70 to 85. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 73 51 65 \/ 0 10 0 $$ = CAZ067-032315- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to 73. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 87. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs 77 to 92. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 88. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Highs 71 to 86. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 70 44 65 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 73 44 68 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-032315- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...56 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...47 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...54 to 68 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 78. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 53. Highs 66 to 81. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. Highs 66 to 81. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 59 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 70 34 62 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 66 33 56 \/ 0 10 0 $$ = CAZ069-032315- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 205 AM PDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64 higher elevations...62 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 43 higher elevations...39 to 49 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...57 to 69 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 45 higher elevations... 40 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations... 61 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 49. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 79. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 66 to 81. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 57. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 79. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Highs 59 to 74. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 61 43 55 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = _____