CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 6, 2022

_____

654 FPUS56 KSTO 071030

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

CAZ013-080100-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66 higher elevations...

64 to 72 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing north winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...64 to

74 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing north

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...

59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. Highs 56 to

71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 44. Highs

52 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47. Highs

51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 69 43 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ014-080100-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 59. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 57 higher elevations...56 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 33. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 51 higher elevations...

49 to 55 lower elevations. Light winds becoming north 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 12 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear, warmer. Lows 18 to 29. Highs

52 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

51 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 57 26 59 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ015-080100-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 68 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 71 38 73 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 71 41 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ016-080100-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 67 to 73.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 69 41 73 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 68 40 72 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 37 72 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-080100-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 68 39 72 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 68 38 71 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-080100-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

67. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs around 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

66 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 70 38 74 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-080100-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

59 to 68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

Highs 65 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 67 37 69 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 66 35 69 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-080100-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...62 to

70 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50. Prevailing northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65 higher

elevations...65 to 71 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 31 to 45 higher

elevations...41 to 47 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59 higher elevations...

59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 27 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 44. Highs 53 to

68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 46. Highs

51 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 42 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ066-080100-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 57 to 69. Prevailing north winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 50. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Prevailing

northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 63 47 65 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-080100-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 54 to 66. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing northwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 45.

Highs 60 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 60 38 62 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 61 39 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-080100-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...43 to 58 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55 higher

elevations...47 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up

to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing north

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

42 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 16 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 20 to 35. Highs 47 to

62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40. Highs

46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 53 23 58 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 50 25 54 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ069-080100-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

230 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...47 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...30 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher

elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...

31 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...

49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 17 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Highs 45 to

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 41. Highs

45 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 37 53 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather