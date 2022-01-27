CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022 _____ 048 FPUS56 KSTO 271017 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. CAZ013-280100- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...60 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 43. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...60 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 28 to 42. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 26 to 41. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 43 to 58. Lows 24 to 39. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 65 42 66 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-280100- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 56. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 20 to 31. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 27. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 29. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 17 to 32. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 36 to 50. Lows 16 to 26. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 54 23 54 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ015-280100- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 61 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 42. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 67 35 68 \/ 0 0 0 RED BLUFF 66 36 67 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ016-280100- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows 35 to 42. Highs around 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 65 38 66 \/ 0 0 0 OROVILLE 63 37 62 \/ 0 0 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 61 34 62 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ017-280100- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 32 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 59. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 36 to 42. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 59. Lows 35 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 60 35 63 \/ 0 0 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 60 34 60 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ018-280100- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 61. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 41. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs around 60. Lows 36 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 64 35 62 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-280100- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Patchy dense fog late in the morning. Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 54 to 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 53 to 60. Lows 33 to 41. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 61 36 61 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 64 36 61 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-280100- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to 61 higher elevations...59 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 44. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 58. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 44 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 54 40 55 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-280100- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 56 to 64. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 44. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 48 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 61 45 61 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ067-280100- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 58. Lows 32 to 42. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows 31 to 38. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 62 37 59 \/ 0 0 0 JACKSON 60 40 59 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-280100- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...43 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...44 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...44 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 36. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 56. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 21 to 36. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 18 to 33. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 51 19 50 \/ 0 0 0 CHESTER 45 17 46 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ069-280100- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 217 AM PST Thu Jan 27 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to 45 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...31 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 61 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 37. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. Highs 38 to 53. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 18 to 33. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 35 to 50. Lows 18 to 33. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 54 39 54 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = _____