CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 72 higher elevations...68 to 74 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing north winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67 higher elevations...63 to

69 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 34 to 49. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65 higher elevations...

61 to 67 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 61. Lows 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 62. Lows

32 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 72 49 67 / 0 0 0

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 29 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs

55 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. In the valleys, patchy fog after midnight.

Colder. Lows 26 to 39. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...In the valleys, patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 57. Lows 27 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 62 31 61 / 0 0 0

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 74. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 47.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 65.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs around 60. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 63. Lows

41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 72 42 69 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 72 44 68 / 0 0 0

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 71. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to

49. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 47.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs around 60. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 63. Lows

42 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 69 45 66 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 68 45 65 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 67 43 64 / 0 0 0

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to

48. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 41 to 46.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 38 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61. Lows

41 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 66 44 64 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 66 42 64 / 0 0 0

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs around 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to

47. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

around 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62. Lows

42 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 69 43 67 / 0 0 0

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 42 to

51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

41 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 44 64 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 66 45 65 / 0 0 0

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70 higher elevations...67 to 73 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing west winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...61 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 37 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 50.

Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 64 49 59 / 0 0 0

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 63. Lows 40 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 67 52 63 / 0 0 0

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

43 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 64. Lows

41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 69 45 64 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 67 48 64 / 0 0 0

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 69. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 49. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 66. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 47. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 61. Lows 31 to 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 59. Lows

30 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 64 31 62 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 63 32 61 / 0 0 0

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

205 AM PST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67 higher elevations...64 to 72 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...42 to

54 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 63 higher elevations...59 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 29 to 44 higher elevations...

39 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...57 to

67 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to

66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Lows

32 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 46.

Highs 48 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 63 48 59 / 0 0 0

