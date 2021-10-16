CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 15, 2021

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

CAZ013-162315-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 83 higher elevations...78 to

86 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 53. Prevailing south

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 67 higher

elevations...61 to 70 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Colder. Lows 26 to 41 higher elevations...35 to 43 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 43 to

58 higher elevations...54 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 33 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 43 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 83 51 68 / 0 0 60

CAZ014-162315-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 79. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 46. Prevailing southwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 55 to 66.

Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Breezy, colder.

Lows 19 to 34. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

1 inch higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 42 to 53. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 28 to 43. Highs 46 to 61.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 54 to 65. Lows 31 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 77 33 64 / 0 0 40

CAZ015-162315-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs

67 to 73. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers

likely. Lows 44 to 50. Highs 56 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 47 to 57. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 85 43 71 / 0 0 50

RED BLUFF 84 49 69 / 0 0 50

CAZ016-162315-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 72. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs around 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 56 to

62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 48 to 53.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Warmer. Highs around 70. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 83 54 72 / 0 0 30

OROVILLE 83 52 72 / 0 0 20

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 84 51 73 / 0 0 20

CAZ017-162315-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 67 to 74.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 66. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 68 to 75. Lows 48 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 84 53 72 / 0 0 10

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 83 51 70 / 0 0 10

CAZ018-162315-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

66 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy. Lows 43 to

49. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 68 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 85 49 71 / 0 0 10

CAZ019-162315-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

77. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Colder. Lows 41 to 47. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 76.

Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 84 49 74 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 84 50 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-162315-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 79 higher elevations...78 to 84 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 57. Prevailing

southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs 47 to 62 higher elevations...63 to 71 lower elevations.

Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows 27 to 41 higher

elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. No snow accumulation

lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing west winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...55 to

61 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 37 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 44 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Lows 42 to 57. Highs 49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 70 49 55 / 0 0 60

CAZ066-162315-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 61. Prevailing southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 61 to 71.

Prevailing southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows 34 to 46. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 50 to

60. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 50 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 45 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain showers. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 45 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 76 59 64 / 0 0 30

CAZ067-162315-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

73. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

61. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 60 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 77 49 65 / 0 0 10

JACKSON 79 54 69 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-162315-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 75 higher elevations...66 to 79 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 52. Prevailing south winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 61 higher

elevations...52 to 65 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Breezy. Much colder. Lows 23 to 38. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch lower elevations...except 3 to 5 inches higher elevations.

Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...41 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers. Highs 40 to 55. Lows 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

49 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 79 33 64 / 0 0 10

CHESTER 76 33 61 / 0 0 20

CAZ069-162315-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

143 AM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 73 higher elevations...70 to 80 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 32 to 47 higher elevations...43 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 45 to 60 higher elevations...57 to 69 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon. Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 30 to

45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Breezy. Much colder. Lows 18 to 33 higher elevations...

31 to 41 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level

6000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph...except

southwest 30 to 50 mph over ridges. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing

to 35 mph after midnight. Over ridges, gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to

51 higher elevations...48 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing

south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Over ridges, prevailing southwest winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 47 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 68.

Lows 36 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 52 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 70 48 56 / 0 0 10

